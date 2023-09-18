Due to the water level being above the danger mark on the bridge between Bharuch and Ankleshwar of Vadodara Division, several western railways trains scheduled for Tuesday have been cancelled, officials informed. "Due to water level being above danger mark on bridge no 502 between Bharuch & Ankleshwar of Vadodara Div., following trains of 18/09 i.e. today is cancelled." According to Western Railways, the trains that have been cancelled are, "22953 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Gujarat Exp 20901 Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Exp 20902 Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Exp 12009 Mumbai - Ahmedabad Shatabdi Exp 12010 Ahmedabad- Mumbai Shatabdi Exp 19015 Dadar - Poarbandar Saurashtra Exp 12934 Ahmedabad -Mumbai Karnavati Exp 12932 (Ahmedabad-Mumbai AC Double Dekar Exp 82902 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas express 22954 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Gujarat Superfast Exp 12933 Mumbai -Ahmedabad Kanvati Exp 12931 Mumbai-Ahmedabad AC Double Deker Exp 82901 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas exp 12471 Bandra Terminus-Sri Mara Vaishnodevi Katra Swaraj Exp 12925 Bandra T -Amritsar Paschim Exp 09172 Bharuch -Surat MEMU Spl" In another tweet, it was informed that the helpline Numbers have been set up to assist passengers in getting train-related informations.

Following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas and the release of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada, eight trains that connect Vadodara to Ekta Nagar, the site of the Statue of Unity, were canceled for a day.

Additionally, three trains were canceled indefinitely, as reported by officials. The Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Patel and the tallest in the world, has been a prominent tourist destination since its inauguration in 2018.

Due to what Western Railway described as "dangerous water levels" observed at two bridges with designations 61 and 76 along the Pratapnagar-Ekta Nagar route, transportation was impacted. Among the eight trains canceled on Sunday were three Pratapnagar-Ekta Nagar MEMU trains with numbers 09107, 09109, and 09113, as well as three Ekta Nagar-Pratapnagar MEMU trains numbered 09108, 09110, and 09114.

Meanwhile, the 20947 Ahmedabad-Ekta Nagar Jan Shatabdi Express and the 20950 Ekta Nagar-Ahmedabad Jan Shatabdi Express were canceled. MEMU, according to the official description, refers to Mainline Electric Multiple Unit trains that primarily operate on mainline routes, typically covering distances greater than suburban sections.