Several people in Assam are feared trapped in a coal mine after water rushed into the shaft on Monday evening. Rescue operations were launched immediately with teams consisting of local authorities, emergency responders and mining experts working to locate and free the trapped workers. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also indicated that assistance had been sought from the Indian Army as well as the state and central disaster response teams.

"Distressing news from Umrangshu, where laborers are trapped in a coal mine. The exact number and status are yet unknown…We have requested the Army’s assistance in the ongoing rescue operation. The State Disaster Response Force and the National Disaster Response Force are also on their way to the incident site to aid in the efforts,” Sarma wrote on X.

According to an update shared by the CM, several top officials including state Cabinet minister Kaushik Rai have rushed to the site of the accident.

Employees at the quarry suggested that there were around 15 workers inside the mine at the time of the incident. An AFP report said at least 27 workers had entered the mine on Monday morning — with many managing to escape as gushing waters swamped the pit workings.

Local authorities also noted that the coal mile was “located very remotely” in the Umrangshu region of Dima Hasao district. The industrial town is located close to the Assam-Meghalaya border — some 130 km from Shillong.