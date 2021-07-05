Several tribunals may close if key Bill passed in monsoon session

The Bill is a priority for the government as streamlining of tribunals is expected to save considerable expense to the exchequer while leading to speedy delivery of justice. One key worry for the government is that tribunals have not necessarily led to faster justice delivery in the last three years, as per an analysis of the government. The government believes many tribunals only add to another additional layer of litigation. In 2017, seven tribunals were abolished or merged based on functional similarity.

