Only three days after the city saw its first day of good air quality in 2022, Delhi's air quality began to deteriorate. At 4 pm on September 19, the city's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 182, according to data. On September 18, it was 119, on the previous day, 70, and on September 16, 47. Anand Vihar was the most polluted area in the capital with an AQI of 405 on September 18. The first "good" air quality day of the year was brought on by a prolonged period of light rain on September 16 in the capital.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}