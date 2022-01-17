Delhi and six other states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are likely to witness severe Cold Day for the next two days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has notified. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, on Monday, while maximum temperature is likely to settle around 16 degrees Celsius.

"Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions in some/isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 2 days and over East Uttar Pradesh during the next 3 days," IMD stated.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are expected in some states including Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu over the next week, the weather agency predicted.

Catch full forecast here:

Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions in some/isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 2 days and abate thereafter.

Dense to Very Dense Fog in isolated parts in night/morning hours very likely over Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal during next 2 days.

Isolated light/moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, interior Tamilnadu, Kerala during next 2 days. Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with isolated heavy rainfall over north coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry & adjoining south coastal AP during next 24 hrs

A fresh active Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from 21st January onwards.

