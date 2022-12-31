After a brief respite, severe cold conditions returned to the national capital on Saturday and people were found huddled around bonfires along the roads to beat the chill. Smog engulfed the national capital on Saturday morning pushing the overall air quality to remain in 'very poor' category with an overall Air Quality Index of 369, as per SAFAR.

Areas in the national capital like Delhi University recorded an AQI of 368, Airport recorded an AQI of 353, AQI in IIT Delhi is 361, and Mathura road at 375 all in ‘very poor’ category.

Noida and Gurugram recorded an AQI of 375 and 377 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

In view of a spike in air pollution, the Centre's air quality panel on Friday directed implementation of curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work. The sub-committee on GRAP, at a review meeting, noted that the AQI is likely to slip into the severe category due to calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions.

It directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to invoke curbs under stage III of the anti-pollution plan with immediate effect.

GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

It classifies the air quality in Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

If the AQI is projected to reach the severe category, restrictive actions under Stage III are to be invoked at least three days in advance. These include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition, closure of stone crushers and mining activities in the region.

Non-polluting activities such as plumbing, carpentry, interior decoration and electrical works are allowed. Meanwhile, the Delhi government will decide on December 31 whether a ban should be imposed on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital, a senior Transport Department official said.

As per IMD, Palam in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5°C while Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2°C.

Speaking of other states, visibility recorded at 8.30 am today in Bhatinda, Chandigarh & Bikaner was 0 metres each while in Phalodi, Ludhiana, Bareilly, Varanasi & Cooch Bihar was 25 metres each.

The India Meteorological Department earlier predicted that cold wave conditions would likely prevail from December 31 and January 1 over Haryana, Chandigarh and New Delhi.

In a tweet on December 28, IMD said, "Reduction in dense fog and cold day conditions over northwest India during next 48 hours. A fresh spell of dense fog and cold wave likely to commence over northwest India from 31st December 2022".

As per IMD, A gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C likely over the plains of Northwest India during the next 2 days and a fall by 2-3°C thereafter. Fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C likely over many parts of East India during next 2 days and rise by 2-3°C thereafter.

Cold Wave Conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and north Rajasthan on 01st & 02nd January, 2023, it predicted.

Cold Day Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab on 28th Dec, 31st Dec & 01st Jan; over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi on 31st Dec & 01st Jan, it said.

Dense to very dense fog over Punjab and dense fog over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during 30th December-01st January, it added.