Severe cold back in Delhi, AQI remains ‘very poor’ at 3593 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 10:40 AM IST
- Noida and Gurugram recorded an AQI of 375 and 377 respectively.
After a brief respite, severe cold conditions returned to the national capital on Saturday and people were found huddled around bonfires along the roads to beat the chill. Smog engulfed the national capital on Saturday morning pushing the overall air quality to remain in 'very poor' category with an overall Air Quality Index of 369, as per SAFAR.