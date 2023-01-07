As the cold wave condition is turning deadlier across the country, the cases of heart ailments and cardiac attacks have been increasing in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district.

A total of 18 more people died at the Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology, ten of them were brought dead, while eight died during treatment in hospitals, according to Hindustan Times report.

One day ago, 22 people died of heart attack at this hospital, of which 25 declared dead upon arrival while 7 died during treatment. Apart from heart ailments, three other also succumbed to brain strokes at LLR hospital.

Severe cold conditions have affected normal life in large parts of Uttar Pradesh, with little respite expected for the next few days. The day temperature also remained low with sunshine being elusive on Wednesday.

Following snowfall in some areas of Uttarakhand, the icy winds from there have increased the chill in the plains, said Mohammad Danish, acting director of the Meteorological Center in Lucknow.

However, there is a possibility of some change from Thursday, no major relief is expected from the severe cold for the next three to four days, as per PTI reports.

A thick layer of fog was seen at many places in the western parts of the state and at some places in the eastern parts, while most of the western parts and some eastern parts witnessed of cold wave, a Meteorological Center report said.

A significant drop in day temperature was recorded from Tuesday in Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly and Moradabad divisions of the state.

Lucknow district administration has also changed the school timings for classes 1 to 8 in view of severe cold wave conditions in the state. All recognized schools in Lucknow are functioning between 10 and 2 pm from Monday till January 10 for class 1 to 8.