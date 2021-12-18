Severe cold wave alert in these 5 states till Tuesday. Check IMD full forecast

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As of today, night temperatures are expected to be below normal in 5 states; severe cold wave conditions to prevail
Temperatures are expected to rise slightly after 21 December
Cold wave to ‘severe’ cold wave conditions has prevailed in 5 states for the last few days, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said on Saturday. Similar conditions are likely to continue till Tuesday, there after temperatures are expected to rise slightly, he further noted.
“For past 3 days, cold wave to ‘severe’ cold wave conditions has prevailed over some parts of North West India, including Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan and some parts of west Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh," Mrityunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD said.
As of today, night temperatures are expected to be below normal in these areas and cold to severe cold wave conditions will prevail, he added.
“We are expecting that these conditions will continue over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh till 21 December. Thereafter the minimum temperatures are expected to slightly rise further and hence abetting the cold wave conditions."
Day temperature over NW India appreciably to markedly below normal. So, there's added adverse impact of below normal day temperature to prevailing cold wave conditions. Day temperature expected to continue in below normal category till to 21 December, Mohapatra said.
Check full forecast till Dec 21
Severe cold wave conditions also very likely over north Rajasthan during next 3 days and over Punjab and Haryana & Chandigarh on 19th & 20th December, 2021.
Cold wave conditions is predicted for Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, HP and Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh during next 4 days
Gujarat is likely to witness cold wave conditions during next 3 days; West UP during 19th-21st
Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over most parts of Northwest India and Maharashtra; by 3-5°C over most parts of Central India during next 4 days.
Delhi records min temp at 6 Deg C
Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of six degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department.