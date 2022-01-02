With severe cold wave alert in Bihar, Patna District Magistrate today announced that all government and private schools upto class 8 will be closed till January 8.

The order of Chandrashekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna, reads, "It has been made to appear to me that due to the cold weather and low temperature prevailing particularly in the morning, life and health of children is at risk."

“… whereby academic activities have been suspended for all private and government schools, up to Class 8, till January 8," it also said.

Patna District Magistrate announced that all government and private schools upto class 8 will be closed till January 8 in view of the severe cold wave in the state pic.twitter.com/hDfzrJ817g — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

The district, like much of the state, is reeling under an intense cold wave that has been made worse by chilly winds and overcast skies. Moreover, the district is also bearing the brunt of the recent spike in COVID 19 contagion in the state, accounting for 405 out of 749 active cases.

Cold wave warning in Odisha

The Meteorological Centre here on Sunday issued a cold wave warning for some places in Odisha over the next two days. A yellow warning, predicting cold wave conditions, has been set for Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, and Bolangir, from 8.30 am on Monday till Wednesday morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declares cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to at least 4 degrees Celsius in the plains, or below 10 degrees Celsius with at least 4.5 notches less than normal.

(With inputs from agencies)

