Updated: 30 Dec 2021
Cold wave condition predicted in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh
Heavy rainfall predicted in Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next three days
NEW DELHI :
The Indian Metrological Department on Thursday predicted that severe cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
The cold wave or the severe cold wave conditions will very likely remain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan from 31 December to 3 January.
It will prevail over Madhya Pradesh from 31 December to 2 January and Uttar Pradesh will come under this spell for the next three days.
i) Minimum temp are in the range of 2-6°C over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana and adjoining West UP and 3 to 5°C fall in min temp occurred over Haryana, north Raj, UP and MP during past 24 hours. Cold Wave to Severe Cold Wave Conditions over NW India & MP during next 3-4 days. pic.twitter.com/rnmpF0vZwe