NEW DELHI : The Indian Metrological Department on Thursday predicted that severe cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The cold wave or the severe cold wave conditions will very likely remain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan from 31 December to 3 January.

It will prevail over Madhya Pradesh from 31 December to 2 January and Uttar Pradesh will come under this spell for the next three days.

i) Minimum temp are in the range of 2-6°C over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana and adjoining West UP and 3 to 5°C fall in min temp occurred over Haryana, north Raj, UP and MP during past 24 hours. Cold Wave to Severe Cold Wave Conditions over NW India & MP during next 3-4 days. pic.twitter.com/rnmpF0vZwe — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 30, 2021

The IMD report also forecasts dense fog in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh for the next five days during the night and morning.

The dense fog is also supposed to affect East and North eastern India for the next two to three days.

The minimum temperatures in Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh has been in the range of 2-6°C.

The weather department informed that a 3 to 5°C fall in minimum temperatures have occurred over Haryana, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the past 24 hours.

There are also predictions of increased rainfall activity over Southeast peninsular India during during the next three days which will thereafter decrease.

Isolated heavy rainfall over coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 31 December and 1 January and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 1 January.

Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall has been indicated over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and south Andhra Pradesh during next three days.

An intense Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region during 4 to 7, with possibility of isolated heavy falls on 5 and 6.

The same might also affect the plains of northwest India during 5 to 7 January, 2022.

