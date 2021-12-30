Severe cold wave conditions predicted in these states. See full IMD forecast

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cold wave condition predicted in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh
Heavy rainfall predicted in Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next three days
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
The Indian Metrological Department on Thursday predicted that severe cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
The Indian Metrological Department on Thursday predicted that severe cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
The cold wave or the severe cold wave conditions will very likely remain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan from 31 December to 3 January.