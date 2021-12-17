This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ground frost conditions in the morning hours in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh
Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over most parts of Northwest India and Maharashtra
India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in some parts of the country including J&K, HP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Rajasthan in the next five days. Dense to very dense fog, ground frost conditions is likely in some areas, the weather agency said. Meanwhile, temperature is likely to drop a few notches in some parts of the country including Delhi.
Severe cold wave conditions also very likely over north Rajasthan during next 3 days and over Punjab and Haryana & Chandigarh on 19th & 20th December, 2021.
Cold wave conditions is predicted for Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, HP and Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh during next 4 days
Gujarat is likely to witness cold wave conditions during next 3 days; West UP during 19th-21st
Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over most parts of Northwest India and Maharashtra; by 3-5°C over most parts of Central India during next 4 days.
Dense/Very dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab during 18th-20th; over Haryana & Chandigarh during 18th-19th; over north Rajasthan on 18th and Dense fog in isolated pockets over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 18th & 19th Dec.
Ground frost conditions in the morning hours in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh and north Rajasthan during next 3 days.
Meanwhile, the mercury is likely to drop by a few notches over the next two-three days in Delhi. The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 19.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The weather office also predicted shallow fog in the next few days.
The city witnessed another cold morning on Thursday with the minimum temperature settling at 8.7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.
The maximum and minimum temperatures of Friday are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.
(With inputs from agencies)
