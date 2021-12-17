India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in some parts of the country including J&K, HP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Rajasthan in the next five days. Dense to very dense fog, ground frost conditions is likely in some areas, the weather agency said. Meanwhile, temperature is likely to drop a few notches in some parts of the country including Delhi.

