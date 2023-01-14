Temperature at 5:30 AM on January 14 at Palam, Delhi was recorded at 11.8 degree celsius, one degree lower than normal. In Safdarjung, it was 11.6 degree celsius, 0.6 degree lower than normal.

Dense fog has been reported at isolated locations in Bihar, Tripura, south coastal Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on January 14. Cold Day conditions will be there at isolated places in Rajasthan.

Moderate fog has been observed over some parts of Jammu division, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, coastal Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely in some parts of north Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh," the IMD said.

On January 15, the IMD expects dense to very dense fog likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar is also expected with cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, the circular read.

Meanwhile, due to the severe cold and fog in the area, Chandigarh has extended the winter break for pupils up to the eighth grade. According to a formal announcement, the winter break has been extended until 21 January 2023 for students in grades up to 8 attending government, government-aided, and recognised private schools in the Union Territory. Class schedules for grades 9 through 12 will remain the same, though.

The Haryana government has also extended the winter break at all public and private schools in the state to January 21 in light of the extreme cold conditions now experienced in North India. After the holiday break, on January 23, the schools will resume. Students in classes 10 and 12 will, nevertheless, need to attend class because of the board exams.

The Delhi government advised all private schools to remain closed till January 15 due to the cold wave. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies for January 14 with moderate fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to settle around 20 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With agency inputs)

