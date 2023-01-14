Severe cold wave conditions very likely in these states: Check IMD’s statement2 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Cold winter continues in North India while dense fog has been reported from other parts of the country as well.
Temperature at 5:30 AM on January 14 at Palam, Delhi was recorded at 11.8 degree celsius, one degree lower than normal. In Safdarjung, it was 11.6 degree celsius, 0.6 degree lower than normal.