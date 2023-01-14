Severe cold wave conditions very likely in these states: Check IMD’s statement

Meanwhile, due to the severe cold and fog in the area, Chandigarh has extended the winter break for pupils up to the eighth grade. According to a formal announcement, the winter break has been extended until 21 January 2023 for students in grades up to 8 attending government, government-aided, and recognised private schools in the Union Territory. Class schedules for grades 9 through 12 will remain the same, though.

