Severe cold wave, dense fog prevails in north India. Check weather updates

Severe cold wave conditions and a dense fog continued to prevail in North India on Tuesday. The IMD has said that cold wave/severe cold wave conditions will continue in some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next few days.
1) The IMD on Tuesday issued a cold to severe cold day warning at several places in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and isolated places over Uttarakhand; while a cold wave warning has been issued at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
2) The weather agency also predicted “dense to very dense fog" at many places including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad (PoK), Himachal Pradesh, and West Rajasthan.
3) Delhi saw cold wave conditions for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday.
4) Delhi's Safdarjung on Tuesday morning saw a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius
5) The cold wave spell in Delhi has been so intense that the national capital has recorded a minimum temperature lower than that of most places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for five days on the trot.
6) The IMD declares a ‘cold wave’ when the minimum temperature dips to 4 degree Celsius or below and/or is 4.5 notches less than normal.
7) Meteorologists attribute the long spell of intense cold to a large gap between two western disturbances, which meant frosty winds from the snow-clad mountains blew in for a longer-than-usual period.
