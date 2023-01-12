Severe cold wave to engulf these states; IMD issues snowfall alert for today2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 02:36 PM IST
IMD also said that northeast monsoons have ceased in the southern parts of the country
IMD also said that northeast monsoons have ceased in the southern parts of the country
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that the western Himalayan region is likely to see rainfall and snowfall for the next two days. Following this, a fresh spell of cold wave and dense fog is likely to engulf parts of north India. The weather office also said that northeast monsoons have ceased in the southern parts of the country. Full forecast here