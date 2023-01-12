Severe cold wave to engulf these states; IMD issues snowfall alert for today

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that the western Himalayan region is likely to see rainfall and snowfall for the next two days. Following this, a fresh spell of cold wave and dense fog is likely to engulf parts of north India. The weather office also said that northeast monsoons have ceased in the southern parts of the country. Full forecast here
Cold wave warnings in several states
- Cold Wave to severe cold wave conditions likely over some parts of North Rajasthan and Cold wave condition in isolated pockets likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh on 15th, 16th & 17th; over Interior Karnataka on 13th & 14th and over Madhya Pradesh on 16th & 17th January
- No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over many parts of Northwest India and adjoining central India during next 48 hours and fall by 3-5°C from 14th January, 2023.
- No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over many parts of East India during next 3 days and fall by 2-3°C from 15th January, 2023.
- Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 3-6°C very likely over Gujarat state till 15th and no significant change thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures over the rest parts of country during next 4-5 days.
- Isolated light rainfall likely over Punjab, Haryana and adjoining area of west Uttar Pradesh on 12th & 13th January, 2023.
Fog and Cold Day Warning:
- Due to the continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in isolated/some parts during night & morning hours over Bihar during 13th-17th and Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets during night & morning hours over Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during 13th -14th January.
- A fresh spell of dense to very dense fog is very likely in isolated/some pockets during night & morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from 14th to 17th; Dense Fog is very likely in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during 15th to 17th and over North Madhya Pradesh during 16th to 17th January
- Cold Day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Bihar on 12th January. Cold day conditions are also very likely in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh during 15th-16th; over East Uttar Pradesh on 12th, 15th & 16th and over Bihar on 13th & 14th January
