Severe cold wave to hit Delhi-NCR, expected to last till Jan 3: IMD

Cold to severe cold wave is likely to hit Delhi NCR from December 30 and is expected to last till January 3, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. The minimum temperature may fall to 3-4 degrees Celsius during this period.

Speaking to ANI, senior IMD scientist Dr RK Jenamani said the change in weather is due to an active fresh Western disturbance.

"New Year will be much colder. The condition will last for a few days. This is occurring due to an active fresh Western disturbance. The air quality will continue to remain in moderate to the poor category," Jenamani said.

The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi's Safdarjung observatory on Sunday was 6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, isolated rain or thundershowers might be observed in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday and Monday. The minimum temperature recorded in Haryana's Narnaul on Saturday was 3.3 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD predictions, scattered rainfall or snowfall is expected to be observed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Monday.

