OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Severe cold wave to hit Delhi-NCR, expected to last till Jan 3: IMD
As per IMD predictions, scattered rainfall or snowfall is expected to be observed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Monday (Photo: PTI)
As per IMD predictions, scattered rainfall or snowfall is expected to be observed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Monday (Photo: PTI)

Severe cold wave to hit Delhi-NCR, expected to last till Jan 3: IMD

1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 06:31 PM IST ANI

  • The minimum temperature may fall to 3-4 degrees Celsius during this period, the IMD said
  • Isolated rain or thundershowers may be observed in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday and Monday

Cold to severe cold wave is likely to hit Delhi NCR from December 30 and is expected to last till January 3, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. The minimum temperature may fall to 3-4 degrees Celsius during this period.

Speaking to ANI, senior IMD scientist Dr RK Jenamani said the change in weather is due to an active fresh Western disturbance.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana farmers to get financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu from tomorrow

1 min read . 07:15 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Challenge any Union minister to debate farm laws with farmers to clear doubts: Kejriwal at Singhu

2 min read . 07:14 PM IST
Indian Farmers beat utensils at a protest against new farm laws

Farmers' protest: Agitators stay put at Delhi borders amid harsh winter

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi set to inaugurate New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of EDFC

1 min read . 06:44 PM IST

"New Year will be much colder. The condition will last for a few days. This is occurring due to an active fresh Western disturbance. The air quality will continue to remain in moderate to the poor category," Jenamani said.

Also Read | Avoid drinking, says IMD as thick layer of fog engulfs parts of Delhi

The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi's Safdarjung observatory on Sunday was 6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, isolated rain or thundershowers might be observed in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday and Monday. The minimum temperature recorded in Haryana's Narnaul on Saturday was 3.3 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD predictions, scattered rainfall or snowfall is expected to be observed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Monday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout