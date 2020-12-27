Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Severe cold wave to hit Delhi-NCR, expected to last till Jan 3: IMD
As per IMD predictions, scattered rainfall or snowfall is expected to be observed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Monday

Severe cold wave to hit Delhi-NCR, expected to last till Jan 3: IMD

1 min read . 06:31 PM IST ANI

  • The minimum temperature may fall to 3-4 degrees Celsius during this period, the IMD said
  • Isolated rain or thundershowers may be observed in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday and Monday

Cold to severe cold wave is likely to hit Delhi NCR from December 30 and is expected to last till January 3, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. The minimum temperature may fall to 3-4 degrees Celsius during this period.

Cold to severe cold wave is likely to hit Delhi NCR from December 30 and is expected to last till January 3, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. The minimum temperature may fall to 3-4 degrees Celsius during this period.

Speaking to ANI, senior IMD scientist Dr RK Jenamani said the change in weather is due to an active fresh Western disturbance.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Telangana farmers to get financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu from tomorrow

1 min read . 07:15 PM IST

Challenge any Union minister to debate farm laws with farmers to clear doubts: Kejriwal at Singhu

2 min read . 07:14 PM IST

Farmers' protest: Agitators stay put at Delhi borders amid harsh winter

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST

PM Modi set to inaugurate New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of EDFC

1 min read . 06:44 PM IST

Speaking to ANI, senior IMD scientist Dr RK Jenamani said the change in weather is due to an active fresh Western disturbance.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Telangana farmers to get financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu from tomorrow

1 min read . 07:15 PM IST

Challenge any Union minister to debate farm laws with farmers to clear doubts: Kejriwal at Singhu

2 min read . 07:14 PM IST

Farmers' protest: Agitators stay put at Delhi borders amid harsh winter

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST

PM Modi set to inaugurate New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of EDFC

1 min read . 06:44 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"New Year will be much colder. The condition will last for a few days. This is occurring due to an active fresh Western disturbance. The air quality will continue to remain in moderate to the poor category," Jenamani said.

Also Read | Avoid drinking, says IMD as thick layer of fog engulfs parts of Delhi

The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi's Safdarjung observatory on Sunday was 6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, isolated rain or thundershowers might be observed in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday and Monday. The minimum temperature recorded in Haryana's Narnaul on Saturday was 3.3 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD predictions, scattered rainfall or snowfall is expected to be observed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Monday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.