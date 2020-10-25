Severe Covid-19 symptoms may prolong for 20 days, finds study

"Detection of viral RNA may not correlate with infectivity since available viral culture data suggests shorter durations of shedding of viable virus," as per the authors. "Additional data is needed to determine the duration of shedding of viable virus and the implications for risk of transmission."Researchers decided to conduct the review to gain more information on transmission and to help inform infection control practices, said co-author Monica Sikka, MD, assistant professor of medicine (infectious diseases) in the OHSU School of Medicine.