India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning for the Andhra coast as cyclone Asani has changed its track. The weather agency, which is tracking the movement of the severe cyclone, notified that it is currently about 210km away from Kakinada and 310 km from Visakhapatnam, and the cyclonic storm is likely to hit the coast tomorrow morning and following which, it will move along Andhra Pradesh coast.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}