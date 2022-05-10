This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD, which is tracking the movement of the severe cyclone, notified that it is currently about 210km away from Kakinada and 310 km from Visakhapatnam
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning for the Andhra coast as cyclone Asani has changed its track. The weather agency, which is tracking the movement of the severe cyclone, notified that it is currently about 210km away from Kakinada and 310 km from Visakhapatnam, and the cyclonic storm is likely to hit the coast tomorrow morning and following which, it will move along Andhra Pradesh coast.
Earlier in the day, IMD officials conveyed that the cyclone Asani has already achieved maximum stage of intensification and is gradually getting weakened.
The cyclone, which was moving at 5 kmph in the morning, gained speed to 25 kmph later in the day, according to the latest bulletin. The system is expected to recurve on Tuesday evening and move parallel to the coast in the north-northeast direction.
Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall took place in Puri and Khurda, while very heavy downpour is likely to occur in some places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal Odisha from Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the gale-force wind speed will decline to 80-90 kmph by Tuesday night and to 60-70 kmph by Wednesday evening.
The MeT Department has warned fishermen against venturing into deep sea till Thursday, as Odisha braced for heavy rain in the coastal areas. Rainfall was recorded in Ganjam, Puri and Khurda on Tuesday morning.
Sea condition is likely to remain very high on Tuesday, and become very rough on May 12 before improving thereafter.