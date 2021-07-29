Severe cyclonic storms intensity in North Indian Ocean region increasing

NEW DELHI : In what doesn’t augur well for coastal areas, the intensity of severe cyclonic storms in the North Indian Ocean region has been increasing over the last four decades, according to study done by Indian scientists.

“The increasing intensity of severe cyclonic storms with major socio-economic implications was due to atmospheric parameters such as higher relative humidity, especially at mid atmospheric level, weak vertical wind shear as well as warm sea surface temperature (SST). This indicates the role of global warming in bringing about this increasing trend," science and technology ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

While cyclones in the Bay of Bengal have been a regular phenomenon, they are also turning up in western India amid rising temperatures in the Arabian Sea, which experts attribute to climate change.

“The impact of global warming due to climate change and its effect on extreme weather events such as frequency and high-intensity tropical cyclones formed over global ocean basins is a matter of concern. High-intensity cyclones have become more frequent in the North Indian Ocean, causing significant risk and vulnerability to the coastal regions," the statement said.

Cyclones have started hitting India’s eastern and western coast on a regular basis as was witnessed during cyclones Tauktae and Yaas. While cyclone Tauktae caused extensive loss of life and property in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Kerala, Karnataka and Goa; cyclone Yaas affected the states of Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

“In particular, the tropical cyclones that formed during the pre-monsoon season exhibited an increasing trend. In the recent decade (2000 onwards), the trend was found to be quite substantial in both Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea basins," the statement said.

Flooding has become a major area of concern due to high tidal waves. Also, with an increase in the frequency of extreme weather events, such as cyclones in western India, may increase the cost of building infrastructure projects in the region.

“Findings from the study indicated that strong mid-level relative humidity (RH), positive low-level relative vorticity (RV), weak vertical wind shear (VWS), warm sea surface temperature (SST), and suppressed outgoing longwave radiation (OLR) are responsible for the increased tropical cyclone activity in the North Indian Ocean. It was found that RH, RV, VWS are distinct during pre-monsoon seasons of La Niña, and that favours the genesis of severe cyclone formation over this region," the statement added.

