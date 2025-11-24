‘Severe’: Delhi chokes with hazardous air as AQI cross 400 at multiple monitoring stations

Delhi's air quality continued to be hazardous on Monday, with the city’s overall AQI recorded at 382, nearing the ‘severe’ level. Fifteen monitoring stations reported readings exceeding 400, according to the CPCB.

Advertisement

The 24-hour average AQI remained at 382, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category for the 11th consecutive day.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the average AQI stood at 391 on Sunday, 370 on Saturday, 374 on Friday, 391 on Thursday, 392 on Wednesday, 374 on Tuesday and 351 on Monday.

Also Read | AQI tops 400 in parts of Delhi-NCR even as emergency pollution curbs tighten

The CPCB's Sameer app, which provides real-time air quality readings from all monitoring stations in Delhi, indicated that 15 out of 38 active stations recorded ‘severe’ air quality on Monday.

These included locations such as ITO, Punjabi Bagh, Patparganj, Ashok Vihar, Sonia Vihar, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Narela, and Bawana, among others, where AQI levels exceeded 400.

According to CPCB standards, AQI levels are classified as follows: 0–50 – good, 51–100 – satisfactory, 101–200 – moderate, 201–300 – poor, 301–400 – very poor, and 401–500 – severe.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Decision Support System (DSS) of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, estimated that vehicular emissions contributed 21.6 per cent to Delhi’s pollution on Monday, making it the highest pollutant source, while stubble burning accounted for 1.8 per cent.

For Tuesday, these contributions are projected at 21 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

Satellite imagery detected three farm fires in Punjab, one in Haryana and 522 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, while the maximum settled at 26.1 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

For Tuesday, the IMD has forecast moderate fog, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Advertisement