Scorching heat and too much exposure to the sun can cause several eye conditions like allergies and infections and experts suggest that it is extremely crucial to take care of ocular health around the summers. Listing the symptoms, experts said, patients can suffer from conjunctivitis, dry eye, itchiness, redness etc.

Check symptoms here:

Dr. Tushar Grover, Medical Director, Vision Eye Centre, New Delhi, told news agency PTI, “Allergies, infections such as conjunctivitis and dry eye are some of the conditions. We need to be extra careful as these conditions can worsen if timely medical advice is not followed."

Then high levels of pollutants and irritants in the air can cause itchiness, redness of the eyes or experiencing a burning sensation.

“Our eyes become sensitive during summer, so it is essential to protect them. Even if you are wearing contact lenses, wearing eyeglasses can protect your eyes," says Dr Chikirsha Jain, Senior Consultant, Retina and Ophthalmology, Ujala Cygnus Rainbow Hospital, Agra.

Treatment:

If one does not use proper protection, then he/she can also develop dry eyes as the tear film in the eye can evaporate more quickly. If left untreated, the condition may lead to eye inflammation.

“Studies show that the pandemic has increased the number of children who may be identified with myopia and those who have refractive error may further need correction," says Dr. Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director, Orbis India.