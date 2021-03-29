Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Severe heat wave in Delhi, highest temperature in March since 1945, says IMD

Severe heat wave in Delhi, highest temperature in March since 1945, says IMD

Photo: Mint
1 min read . 07:49 PM IST PTI

  • The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, which was eight notches more than normal, an IMD official said
  • For the plains, a 'heatwave' is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal

Delhi reeled under a "severe heatwave" on the day of Holi, as the maximum temperature shot up to 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Delhi reeled under a "severe heatwave" on the day of Holi, as the maximum temperature shot up to 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, which was eight notches more than normal, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, which was eight notches more than normal, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"It is the hottest day in March since March 31, 1945, when the national capital recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius," he said.

The weather stations at Najafgarh, Narela, Pitampura and Pusa recorded maximums of 41.8 degrees Celsius, 41.7 degrees Celsius, 41.6 degrees Celsius, and 41.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The city's minimum temperature settled at 20.6 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal.

For the plains, a "heatwave" is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal. 

A "severe" heatwave is declared if departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.