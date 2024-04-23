Severe heat wave likely in East & South India until Saturday ahead of phase 2 poll
Met office warns of a harsh and arid summer over most regions of the country during April-June, with a high probability of heatwaves lasting up to 10-20 days.
New Delhi: The intense heat wave scorching large parts of East and South India will likely continue for another five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Tuesday, days ahead of the second phase of polling on Friday in 89 constituencies across 13 states, including six eastern and southern states.