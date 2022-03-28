Severe heatwave alert in Delhi from Tuesday. Check IMD full forecast

Severe heatwave alert in Delhi from Tuesday. Check IMD full forecast1 min read . 10:02 PM IST
- The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 40 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave alert in Delhi for the next two days. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 40 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave alert in Delhi for the next two days. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 40 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
According to IMD officials, lack of rain in March has led to such intense heat. Normally, Delhi would receive 15.9 mm of rainfall in March on average.
According to IMD officials, lack of rain in March has led to such intense heat. Normally, Delhi would receive 15.9 mm of rainfall in March on average.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the national capital recorded its hottest day of the season at 39.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season's average. Also, at many places, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius. Narela recorded the maximum temperature at 42 degrees Celsius, 10 notches above the normal.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the national capital recorded its hottest day of the season at 39.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season's average. Also, at many places, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius. Narela recorded the maximum temperature at 42 degrees Celsius, 10 notches above the normal.
The Palam observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius while Lodhi Road, Ridge, Gurgaon, Ayanagar, Najafgarh, Pitampura and Sports Complex recorded the maximum temperatures at 40, 40.1, 40.5, 40.2, 40.7, 41.1 and 41.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The Palam observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius while Lodhi Road, Ridge, Gurgaon, Ayanagar, Najafgarh, Pitampura and Sports Complex recorded the maximum temperatures at 40, 40.1, 40.5, 40.2, 40.7, 41.1 and 41.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The Safdarjung Observatory, the official marker for the national capital, recorded a high of 39.1 degrees Celsius, highest for the season. The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The Safdarjung Observatory, the official marker for the national capital, recorded a high of 39.1 degrees Celsius, highest for the season. The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Last year, the city had recorded a high of 40.1 degrees Celsius on March 30, which was the highest temperature in the month in at least 13 years.
Last year, the city had recorded a high of 40.1 degrees Celsius on March 30, which was the highest temperature in the month in at least 13 years.
Delhi had on Sunday recorded the maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.
Delhi had on Sunday recorded the maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.
The minimum temperature settled at 20.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the IMD said.
The minimum temperature settled at 20.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the IMD said.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!