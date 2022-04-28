Severe heatwave alert in these states for next 5 days; temperatures to soar over 45 degrees in some parts1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2022, 03:01 PM IST
- Rain along with thunderstorms is predicted for some parts of Northeast India, IMD also said
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for severe heatwave conditions in some states for the next couple of days. Temperatures are likely to rise by about another 2°C in parts of Northwest India. Meanwhile, rain along with thunderstorms is predicted for some parts of Northeast India. Check full forecast here.