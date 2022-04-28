OPEN APP
Severe heatwave alert in these states for next 5 days; temperatures to soar over 45 degrees in some parts
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for severe heatwave conditions in some states for the next couple of days. Temperatures are likely to rise by about another 2°C in parts of Northwest India. Meanwhile, rain along with thunderstorms is predicted for some parts of Northeast India. Check full forecast here. 

Heatwave warning: 

  • Heatwave conditions are predicted over Northwest & Central India during the next 5 days and over East India during next 3 days and it is likely to abate thereafter.
  • Heatwave conditions are also predicted over West Rajasthan during 28th-30th April with severe heatwave conditions on 1st and 2nd May
  • Heatwave conditions are predicted in some/isolated parts over Vidarbha, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-ChandigarhDelhi & East Rajasthan during next 5 days
  • Similar conditions are also predicted over east Uttar Pradesh during 28th April-01st Ma; and in Bihar, Jharkhand, interior Odisha, Chhattisgarh & Gangetic West Bengal during 28th-30th April;
  • Heatwave is also predicted in Telangana during 28th April-01st May; and in Gujarat State on 28th April.

