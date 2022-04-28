This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rain along with thunderstorms is predicted for some parts of Northeast India, IMD also said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for severe heatwave conditions in some states for the next couple of days. Temperatures are likely to rise by about another 2°C in parts of Northwest India. Meanwhile, rain along with thunderstorms is predicted for some parts of Northeast India. Check full forecast here.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for severe heatwave conditions in some states for the next couple of days. Temperatures are likely to rise by about another 2°C in parts of Northwest India. Meanwhile, rain along with thunderstorms is predicted for some parts of Northeast India. Check full forecast here.
Heatwave warning:
Heatwave conditions are predicted over Northwest & Central India during the next 5 days and over East India during next 3 days and it is likely to abate thereafter.
Heatwave conditions are also predicted over West Rajasthan during 28th-30th April with severe heatwave conditions on 1st and 2nd May
Heatwave conditions are predicted in some/isolated parts over Vidarbha, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-ChandigarhDelhi & East Rajasthan during next 5 days
Similar conditions are also predicted over east Uttar Pradesh during 28th April-01st Ma; and in Bihar, Jharkhand, interior Odisha, Chhattisgarh & Gangetic West Bengal during 28th-30th April;
Heatwave is also predicted in Telangana during 28th April-01st May; and in Gujarat State on 28th April.
Heatwave warning:
Heatwave conditions are predicted over Northwest & Central India during the next 5 days and over East India during next 3 days and it is likely to abate thereafter.
Heatwave conditions are also predicted over West Rajasthan during 28th-30th April with severe heatwave conditions on 1st and 2nd May
Heatwave conditions are predicted in some/isolated parts over Vidarbha, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-ChandigarhDelhi & East Rajasthan during next 5 days
Similar conditions are also predicted over east Uttar Pradesh during 28th April-01st Ma; and in Bihar, Jharkhand, interior Odisha, Chhattisgarh & Gangetic West Bengal during 28th-30th April;
Heatwave is also predicted in Telangana during 28th April-01st May; and in Gujarat State on 28th April.