Severe heatwave grips North India as Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius; IMD predicts ‘no relief’

North India is currently in the grip of an intense heatwave, with no immediate relief expected from the soaring temperatures. Delhi, in particular, experienced severe heat on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling at 31.9°C—about 5.2°C above the seasonal average.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a heatwave for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 46°C. The city also recorded its warmest May night in nearly 14 years, as the night temperature remained unusually high at 31.9°C, according to the weather office.

'Red warning' issued for possible severe heatwave in UP No respite seems to be in store for Uttar Pradesh from the sweltering heat conditions, as the Meteorological Department issued a 'Red Colour Warning' for the next three days and an Orange Warning thereafter in view of the possibility of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions and warm night conditions at isolated places across the state over the next week.

In view of the severe heatwave and continuously rising temperatures in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to exercise complete vigilance regarding relief and rescue operations.

Advertisement

A red warning is the highest level of weather alert, meaning "take action".

According to the Meteorological Centre in Lucknow, the absence of any active weather system, enhanced radiational heating due to clear skies and dry weather, and the subsidence of hot winds associated with an anticyclone over central India in the middle tropospheric levels have aggravated the heat conditions in the state.

Here's what IMD said IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told ANI, “We anticipate that heatwave conditions will persist across parts of Northwest, Central, and most of East India for the next 6 to 7 days. We have issued an 'Orange Alert' for a period of 6 to 7 days covering Punjab, Haryana, the NCR-Delhi region, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Furthermore, we have issued a 'Red Alert' for a duration of 3 days for East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, and certain parts of Vidarbha. Until yesterday, heatwave conditions prevailed across our entire Himalayan region”

Advertisement

However, a Western Disturbance has begun to influence the area starting today. Consequently, the heatwave is expected to abate in Jammu & Kashmir from today onwards. Nevertheless, these conditions may persist in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand through today, after which they are also expected to subside... Turning to NCR-Delhi specifically, temperatures in the region are currently hovering above 45 degrees Celsius, and a similar scenario is expected to persist throughout almost the entire week... Therefore we have also issued an 'Orange Alert' for the NCR-Delhi region, he added.

Advertisement

Severe heatwave grips Bihar Bihar is continuing to experience a severe heatwave, with temperatures crossing 40°C and disrupting normal life across the state.

The IMD has warned that these harsh conditions are expected to continue for the next few days.

In Patna, intense heat and strong sunshine since morning have significantly reduced movement on the roads and affected daily routines. Markets have seen fewer visitors, while people are increasingly taking shelter in shaded areas and staying hydrated amid the rising temperatures. Daily wage workers, rickshaw pullers, and street vendors are among those most impacted by the extreme weather.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Anand Shankar said that several districts in Bihar are currently experiencing intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures touching 40 degrees Celsius and above.

"Regarding Bihar, we can say that heatwave conditions prevail, with temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius, and the discomfort level is quite high. Mainly the districts of south-west Bihar like Kaimur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxar, Bhojpur, Arwal, Jehanabad, Gaya, and Nawada are experiencing severe heatwave conditions," he told ANI.

He further observed that while western Bihar remains affected by heatwave-like conditions, several regions in North-East, North-Central, and South-East Bihar are experiencing frequent thunderstorm activity, leading to relatively cooler weather.

He also added that during the monsoon season, Bihar typically receives rainfall around June 15, with a variation of about three to four days, while the monsoon is expected to arrive over Kerala around May 28.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Severe heatwave grips North India as Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius; IMD predicts ‘no relief’