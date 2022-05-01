Severe heatwave likely to abate from tomorrow in these states. 10 updates

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Relative humidity was recorded at 61%.
The severe heatwave conditions are likely to abate in Delhi from tomorrow. Meanwhile, the heatwave conditions will continue for a few more days in Northwest and Central India, following which it is expected to reduce. India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted thunderstorm activity over Northwest & East India till 04th May and over Northeast India till 03rd May.
Heat Wave conditions in isolated parts over Vidarbha during 01st-03rd May and in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana & West Rajasthan on 01st & 02nd May
Meanwhile, similar conditions are expected in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Kutch & East Rajasthan on 01st May.
Heatwave conditions are very likely to abate over the above regions thereafter.
The weatherman has also forecast partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder development and heatwave conditions at isolated places.
According to the IMD, Delhi recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.
The city's normal monthly average temperature in April is 36.30 degrees Celsius.
The national capital experienced three prolonged heatwaves this month in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers which typify this time of the year due to lack of active western disturbances.
It recorded a monthly average maximum temperature of 37.30 degrees Celsius in April last year, 35.30 degrees Celsius in 2020, and 37.30 degrees Celsius in 2019.
In 2010, Delhi had logged an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius.
