Severe heatwave likely to hit Delhi this week, predicts IMD

Northwest India has recorded the highest temperature in 122 years and the temperature will rise further. Temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. IMD stated that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in some districts this week.
People have been advised to stay indoors and avoid sun exposure as much as possible as heatwave could lead to severe to moderate health concerns for vulnerable people. The Labour Ministry has also been advised to follow the same instruction and avoid involving labourers outdoors to escape the direct exposure to the sun.
RK Jenamani, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), while speaking with ANI, said, "Northwest India has contributed to the highest temperature of 30.73 degrees Celsius which is the highest in 122 years. The temperature was continuously higher and the western Himalayan region recorded heatwave conditions."
“We saw wind speeds touch 30km per hour on Friday, resulting in a drop in mercury by 2-3 degrees. In the absence of strong winds, temperatures are likely to return around the 40-degree mark," weather scientist RK Jenamani said to Hindustan Times.
“No rain is expected in the first and second weeks of April," the IMD expert said. "Therefore, temperatures are expected to rebound and heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will return in Delhi."
At least five stations in Delhi recorded a maximum that was above 40 degrees, meaning these parts witnessed heatwaves. These stations included Palam (40.2°C), Ayanagar (40.6°C), Ridge (41.4°C), Najafgarh (41°C) and Pitampura (41°C), as reported by Hindustan Times.
Here is what IMD is predicting about maximum temperature and heat wave this week:
Heat wave conditions likely to prevail in some parts of Rajasthan; in isolated pockets over south Haryana-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh during 3-7 April; over Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gujarat state during 3-5 April. Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions were observed in most pockets of West Rajasthan and in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh and Delhi and heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan and Jharkhand.
