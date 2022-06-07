Severe heatwave spell may continue in these areas till Thursday. Check forecast

The weatherman has also forecast fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning over Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep, and scattered rains over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next five days under the influence of westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over peninsular India. The south-west monsoon, which reached Kerala on May 29, has entered a weak phase and is expected to pick up pace from Tuesday and advance further.