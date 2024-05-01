Severe heatwave to continue in coming days: IMD
Maximum temperatures of 44 to 47 degrees Celsius are likely to continue over Gangetic West Bengal, east Jharkhand, north Odisha, and Rayalaseema till 3 May, likely leading to spikes in demand for power and consumer goods as people try to beat the heat.
New Delhi: Severe heatwaves are likely to continue for the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned, a scenario that could see a spike in demand for power and consumer goods as people try to beat the intense heat. Additionally, the underground water table may deplete further, leading to a shortage of water to irrigate summer crops.