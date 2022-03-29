Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heatwave conditions in Northwest, Central & West India for the next couple of days. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are forecasted for Northeastern states with the possibility of isolated heavy falls in some areas, the weather agency said. Check the full forecast here:

Heatwave warning: Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in most parts very likely over West Rajasthan and in some parts over East Rajasthan & West Madhya Pradesh on 29th & 30th March.

Also, heatwave conditions are predicted in isolated pockets over these areas during 31st March to 2nd April

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over south Haryana & Delhi on 29th & 30th March.

Isolated Heat Wave conditions are very likely over Jammu Division and Himachal Pradesh on 29th & 30th; over Saurashtra-Kutch, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada during 29th March-02 nd April

Meanwhile, similar conditions are forecasted for south Uttar Pradesh during 29th-31st March; over Jharkhand & interior Odisha during 30th March-01st April; over Gangetic West Bengal on 31st March & 01st April; over Chhattisgarh during 31st March-02nd April and over Gujarat region on 01st & 02nd April, 2022. Rainfall Forecast & Warnings: Light to moderate scattered rainfalls are very likely over Northeast India during next 48 hours.

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are forecasted over the region during 31 st March-02 nd April.

Isolated heavy rainfall over AssamMeghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh likely on 31st March & 01st April, 2022.

Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall are predicted over Kerala-Mahe, TamilnaduPuducherry-Karaikal, Lakshadweep and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.

