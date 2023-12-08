The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has recommended the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra as it tabled its report on Friday. The team headed by BJP lawmaker Vinod Kumar called for “severe punishment" as well as a government inquiry in its report. Moitra is facing allegations that she took cash and other gifts to ask questions in Parliament.

“In view of highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct of Mahua Moitra, the Committee recommends for an intense, legal, institutional inquiry by the Government of India in a time-bound manner," the lengthy report added.

Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. The TMC leader can be expelled if the House votes in favour of the panel's recommendation.

The Committee also recommended a “legal, institutional and time-bound" probe into the 'money trail' of cash transactions between Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani as a part of 'quid pro quo'.

The Ethics Committee report lambasted Moitra's ‘unethical conduct’ held her in ‘contempt of the House’ for sharing her Lok Sabha login credentials with an unauthorised person. The document included the original complaint submitted by Dubey in October and a letter from advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai – both dated mid-October – as well as a notarised affidavit from Darshan Hiranandani.

It also called for fellow MP Danish Ali to be ‘admonished’ for “unruly conduct and spreading rumours".

“Kunwar Danish Ali, MP and Member of the Committee on Ethics should be 'admonished' for twisting/moulding the intent of question put forth by the Chairperson, Committee on Ethics to Smt Mahua Moitra during her deposition on 2 November, 2023 with the objective of fomenting the sentiments of public, at large, as well as, disparaging the self-esteem of Chairperson and other Members as well as breaching Rule 275(2) contained in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha," the report added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.