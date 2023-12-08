'Severe punishment, expulsion': Ethics panel recommendation for Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case
TMC MP Mahua Moitra has been facing a 'cash-for-query' probe following allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee submitted its draft report last month. Its 500 page report was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday and recommends the expulsion of Moitra.
The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has recommended the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra as it tabled its report on Friday. The team headed by BJP lawmaker Vinod Kumar called for “severe punishment" as well as a government inquiry in its report. Moitra is facing allegations that she took cash and other gifts to ask questions in Parliament.