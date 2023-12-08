comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 08 2023 14:54:19
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.05 -0.73%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,650 1.19%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 613 0.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 284.8 0.26%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 449.75 -1.82%
Business News/ News / India/  'Severe punishment, expulsion': Ethics panel recommendation for Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case
Back Back

'Severe punishment, expulsion': Ethics panel recommendation for Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case

 Livemint

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has been facing a 'cash-for-query' probe following allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee submitted its draft report last month. Its 500 page report was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday and recommends the expulsion of Moitra.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra during the Winter session of Parliament (PTI)Premium
TMC MP Mahua Moitra during the Winter session of Parliament (PTI)

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has recommended the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra as it tabled its report on Friday. The team headed by BJP lawmaker Vinod Kumar called for “severe punishment" as well as a government inquiry in its report. Moitra is facing allegations that she took cash and other gifts to ask questions in Parliament. 

“In view of highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct of Mahua Moitra, the Committee recommends for an intense, legal, institutional inquiry by the Government of India in a time-bound manner," the lengthy report added.

Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. The TMC leader can be expelled if the House votes in favour of the panel's recommendation.

Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case LIVE updates

The Committee also recommended a “legal, institutional and time-bound" probe into the 'money trail' of cash transactions between Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani as a part of 'quid pro quo'.

The Ethics Committee report lambasted Moitra's ‘unethical conduct’ held her in ‘contempt of the House’ for sharing her Lok Sabha login credentials with an unauthorised person. The document included the original complaint submitted by Dubey in October and a letter from advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai – both dated mid-October – as well as a notarised affidavit from Darshan Hiranandani.

It also called for fellow MP Danish Ali to be ‘admonished’ for “unruly conduct and spreading rumours". 

“Kunwar Danish Ali, MP and Member of the Committee on Ethics should be 'admonished' for twisting/moulding the intent of question put forth by the Chairperson, Committee on Ethics to Smt Mahua Moitra during her deposition on 2 November, 2023 with the objective of fomenting the sentiments of public, at large, as well as, disparaging the self-esteem of Chairperson and other Members as well as breaching Rule 275(2) contained in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha," the report added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Dec 2023, 02:31 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App