Severe rainfall alert: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, parts of Odisha amid monsoon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, at isolated locations across Assam and neighbouring states between July 30 and August 1, prompting the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) to advise residents to stay alert, as per news agency ANI.

According to the forecast, several parts of Arunachal Pradesh, including East Siang, Lohit, Namsai, Longding, Papumpare, Lower Subansiri and Lower Dibang Valley, are likely to receive intense rainfall, which could also impact the adjoining Assam districts of Tinsukia, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur.

Uttarakhand weather For Uttarakhand, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Thursday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Bageshwar, Nainital, Champawat and Pithoragarh districts. Officials said the district administrations concerned have been instructed to remain on high alert and ensure all necessary precautionary measures are in place in view of the weather warning.

The Char Dham Yatra remained suspended on Thursday due to continuous rainfall and landslides. The administration had already called off the pilgrimage on July 28 and 29 as a precaution amid adverse weather conditions.

Odisha weather For Odisha, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Koraput districts on July 30.

The weather office also said Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Malkangiri districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Rajasthan weather The IMD on Wednesday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan over the coming days as the southwest monsoon is expected to strengthen across the state.

The weather office said rainfall activity is likely to intensify from Wednesday in parts of the Kota, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur and Bikaner divisions under the influence of a weather system over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining coasts of West Bengal and north Odisha.

The IMD said several areas in southeastern and eastern Rajasthan may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period.

According to the department, the monsoon is expected to remain active across parts of eastern and western Rajasthan from July 30 to August 2, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall to most places, while isolated areas could witness very heavy rainfall.

In western Rajasthan, parts of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions are also likely to experience a fresh spell of monsoon activity between July 30 and August 2, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected at several places.

Chhattisgarh weather An official at the Meteorological Centre in Chhattisgarh's Raipur said moderate thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, rainfall and winds of 40-60 kmph, are expected in Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Bastar, Narayanpur and Kondagaon districts over the next 24 hours, reported PTI.

The official added that light to moderate rainfall is also likely at isolated places across Kanker, Dhamtari, Balod, Rajnandgaon, Gariaband, Mahasamund, Raipur, Baloda Bazar, Janjgir-Champa, Raigarh, Bilaspur, Korba, Jashpur, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, Durg, Bemetara, Kabirdham, Surguja, Surajpur, Koriya and Balrampur districts.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh weather An orange alert has been issued for Tinsukia district in Assam. Similar alerts are in place for Mon, Mokokchung and Wokha districts of Nagaland, with the weather system likely to impact the neighbouring Assam districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat.

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall of 6-11 cm per day across most parts of East Siang, Lohit, Namsai, Longding, Lower Subansiri and Lower Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh. Very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm per day is expected at isolated locations in Papumpare district, with adjoining areas of Assam also likely to be affected.