Severe rainfall alert: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, parts of Odisha amid monsoon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, at isolated locations across Assam and neighbouring states between July 30 and August 1, prompting the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) to advise residents to stay alert, as per news agency ANI.

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According to the forecast, several parts of Arunachal Pradesh, including East Siang, Lohit, Namsai, Longding, Papumpare, Lower Subansiri and Lower Dibang Valley, are likely to receive intense rainfall, which could also impact the adjoining Assam districts of Tinsukia, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur.

Uttarakhand weather For Uttarakhand, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Thursday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Bageshwar, Nainital, Champawat and Pithoragarh districts. Officials said the district administrations concerned have been instructed to remain on high alert and ensure all necessary precautionary measures are in place in view of the weather warning.

The Char Dham Yatra remained suspended on Thursday due to continuous rainfall and landslides. The administration had already called off the pilgrimage on July 28 and 29 as a precaution amid adverse weather conditions.

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Odisha weather For Odisha, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Koraput districts on July 30.

The weather office also said Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Malkangiri districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Rajasthan weather The IMD on Wednesday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan over the coming days as the southwest monsoon is expected to strengthen across the state.

The weather office said rainfall activity is likely to intensify from Wednesday in parts of the Kota, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur and Bikaner divisions under the influence of a weather system over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining coasts of West Bengal and north Odisha.

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The IMD said several areas in southeastern and eastern Rajasthan may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period.

According to the department, the monsoon is expected to remain active across parts of eastern and western Rajasthan from July 30 to August 2, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall to most places, while isolated areas could witness very heavy rainfall.

In western Rajasthan, parts of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions are also likely to experience a fresh spell of monsoon activity between July 30 and August 2, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected at several places.

Chhattisgarh weather An official at the Meteorological Centre in Chhattisgarh's Raipur said moderate thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, rainfall and winds of 40-60 kmph, are expected in Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Bastar, Narayanpur and Kondagaon districts over the next 24 hours, reported PTI.

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The official added that light to moderate rainfall is also likely at isolated places across Kanker, Dhamtari, Balod, Rajnandgaon, Gariaband, Mahasamund, Raipur, Baloda Bazar, Janjgir-Champa, Raigarh, Bilaspur, Korba, Jashpur, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, Durg, Bemetara, Kabirdham, Surguja, Surajpur, Koriya and Balrampur districts.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh weather An orange alert has been issued for Tinsukia district in Assam. Similar alerts are in place for Mon, Mokokchung and Wokha districts of Nagaland, with the weather system likely to impact the neighbouring Assam districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat.

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall of 6-11 cm per day across most parts of East Siang, Lohit, Namsai, Longding, Lower Subansiri and Lower Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh. Very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm per day is expected at isolated locations in Papumpare district, with adjoining areas of Assam also likely to be affected.

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Authorities have warned that the persistent rainfall could worsen waterlogging, flooding and flash floods, disrupt vehicular movement, and heighten the risk of localised landslides in vulnerable areas.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X