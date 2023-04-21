Severe storm in Assam's Karimganj kills one, damages 400 houses1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 09:50 PM IST
- According to Arpita Dutta Mazumder, Patharkandi Revenue Circle Officer, 14 houses were severely damaged, and several others had their roofs blown off. The storm also uprooted trees and electric poles in the area.
A severe storm hit Assam's Karimganj district, resulting in the death of a 7-year-old child and affecting more than 400 houses across five Village Panchayats of Patharkandi.
