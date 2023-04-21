Severe storm in Assam's Karimganj kills one, damages 400 houses

A severe storm hit Assam's Karimganj district, resulting in the death of a 7-year-old child and affecting more than 400 houses across five Village Panchayats of Patharkandi.
According to Arpita Dutta Mazumder, Patharkandi Revenue Circle Officer, 14 houses were severely damaged, and several others had their roofs blown off. The storm also uprooted trees and electric poles in the area.
"A 7-year-old child died in the storm. As per the initial report, as many as 14 houses were severely damaged. Our assessment is going on. The affected families will be compensated as per the government norms," Mazumder told ANI and added, “Several houses were damaged with roofs being blown off."
The district administration is currently assessing the damage, and the affected families will receive compensation according to government norms.
(With inputs from agencies)
