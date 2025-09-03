Severe waterlogging, traffic jam in parts of Delhi amid heavy rains; Yamuna floodwater enters Nigambodh cremation ground

Delhi Rains: Intense rainfall in parts of Delhi on Wednesday has caused severe waterlogging in several parts of Delhi, leading to traffic snarls at multiple areas.

Slow vehicular movement was reported from several parts of Delhi NCR, including Subroto Park and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

A key stretch of NH-48 near Palam Mor in southwest Delhi got waterlogged, leading to massive traffic jams and causing inconvenience to commuters, including passengers rushing to catch flights from IGI Airport Terminal 1.

Delhi has been grappling with severe waterlogging and traffic jams due to rainfall for the past two days, affecting commuters traveling to and from their workplaces.

Watch the videos here:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for central, east, northeast, Shahdara, south and southeast Delhi.

An Orange Alert has been issued by the IMD for New Delhi, north, northwest, southwest and west Delhi, as well as NCR cities, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida.

Yamuna floodwater enters Nigambodh Ghat, cremations halted As the Yamuna breached the 207 metre mark, flowing above the danger mark, floodwater entered the Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi’s oldest and busiest cremation ground.

With the Yamuna floodwater seeping into the grounds, cremations have been halted at the Nigambodh Ghat, officials said on Wednesday.

The cremation facilities were stopped at the Nigambodh Ghat over four hours ago, and only the rituals that started early in the morning are being allowed to continue, an official of the MCD said.

“Until about two hours ago, only rainwater entered the premises. A wall approximately seven to eight feet high was damaged from the top, with about two feet collapsing, allowing the Yamuna water to enter,” a management official present at the ghat told PTI.

On an average, the Nigambodh Ghat handles 55 to 60 cremations daily. However, rising Yamuna levels have disrupted the rituals.

The official quoted by PTI said that cremations were conducted till about 2:30 pm on the day, and after day no such events were being allowed.

“Anyone looking to use the services of the crematorium now will be requested to go to another cremation ground,” the official said.

After 2:30 pm, the Yamuna floodwater began entering the crematorium.

Located along the Ring Road behind the Red Fort, Nigambodh Ghat, with a capacity of 42 cremation platforms, is the city’s oldest, largest, and busiest cremation ground.

“The reason for the rising water level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. The forecast indicates a further increase in the water level,” an official from the Central Flood Control Room said.