To tackle pollution in the river Yamuna, a tripartite agreement has been signed between the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, and M/s Vishvaraj Environment for the development of sewage treatment plants for Agra under hybrid annuity mode or (HAM).

The agreement will take care of the existing sewage problems which cause pollution in the Yamuna.

After the implementation of the project, it is expected there will be no discharge of untreated sewage from Agra city into the river Yamuna, thereby helping in reducing the pollution load in the river.

Approved by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, the total cost of the contract is ₹582.84 crore. And the capacity of the sewage treatment plant is 177.6 MLD.

"This project will be another milestone in achieving the objective of preventing any untreated wastewater from entering River Yamuna, which is one of the major tributaries of River Ganga," said G. Asok Kumar, Director General, NMCG.

According to Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, more than 30,000 crore has been sanctioned for projects aimed at cleaning Ganga and its tributaries.

He said a lot of infrastructures have been created to clean Ganga and its tributaries.

In July this year, the Delhi government conducted studies to identify pollution hotspots responsible for frothing in the Yamuna and ascertain the concentration of microplastics in the river and groundwater in the capital.

The officials said that the primary reason behind the formation of the toxic foam is the high phosphate content in the wastewater.

Detergents used in dyeing industries, dhobi ghats, and households are the major source of phosphates, they said.

The 22-kilometre stretch of the river between Wazirabad and Okhla, which is less than 2% of its length of 1,370 kilometres from Yamunotri to Allahabad, accounts for around 80% of the pollution load in the river, the officials claimed.

In a bid to reduce plastic pollution, India has banned 19 SUP items: earbuds, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol), plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweets boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners of less than 100 microns and stirrers.

Plastic carry bags of thickness less than 75 microns are also prohibited under the Plastic Waste Management Rules. Their thickness will have to be increased to 120 microns from December 31.

Plastic wrapping material less than 50 microns in thickness and plastic sachets used for selling and storing tobacco, pan masala and gutkha are also not allowed.

The study will identify potential sources of microplastic contamination in groundwater and the river and map major hotspots.