Sewage plant to be set up to reduce pollution in Yamuna river2 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 11:19 AM IST
- Approved by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, the total cost of the contract is ₹582.84 crore
To tackle pollution in the river Yamuna, a tripartite agreement has been signed between the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, and M/s Vishvaraj Environment for the development of sewage treatment plants for Agra under hybrid annuity mode or (HAM).