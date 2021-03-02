New Delhi: The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes covid-19 can be transmitted through sewage spills and fecal-contaminated river water. India with exposure to such river pollution faces potentially high-risk of transmission, a team of scientists has cautioned

The scientists, who studied the risk in over 39 countries, calculated the relative transmission risk posed to humans by contaminated waterways. The possibility of 'new' mode of covid-19 transmission may be a cause of worry for authorities as India is already witnessing a resurgence of covid-19 cases after a decline.

The study, led by Jamie Shutler at the University of Exeter, London, published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology - Water, used information on the environment, a population's infection rate, and water usage to calculate the potential potency of viral loads in the event of a sewerage spill.

“Airborne water droplets have previously been highlighted as the main route for transmission of the virus which causes covid-19, but we know that other forms of transmission are likely to exist," said Shutler from the University of Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall, who is also the lead author of the study.

Previous studies have shown that covid-19 viral pathogens can be found in untreated wastewater, in concentrations consistent with population infection rates. While studies are still relatively early in relation to covid-19, other human coronaviruses are documented to survive in wastewater, with colder water temperature likely to increase viral survival.

This issue could be especially problematic in parts of the world with a large proportion of temporary settlements, such as shanty towns, favellas or refugee camps, which are less likely to have safe sanitisation systems. Or any densely populated region that has high infection rates that also suffers from a sewage spill.

Viral shedding in feces of viable SARS-CoV-2 virus has been documented and SARS-CoV-2 ribonucleic acid (RNA) detected in the shed feces of both symptomatic and asymptomatic children and adults with potentially 43% of infections being asymptomatic and unreported.

The Central Pollution Control Board, under the ministry of environment, time and again has been issuing revised guidelines for disposal of human waste, including fecal waste generating from the covid-19 dedicated hospitals and quarantine centres that the waste should be properly treated before disposal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via