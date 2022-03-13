Sex coach launches womb-themed NFTs to break taboos around miscarriage, abortion

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The idea behind the NFT is to bring greater awareness to the general public about stories of the womb and empower women of all ages through this launch
A sex coach from Singapore joined the non-fungible token (NFT) space to commemorate International Women's Day on March 8. Certified intimacy coach Dr Angela Tan with the Academy of Relationships and Sex (ARAS) and local artist MOKO have launched two sets of womb-themed NFTs.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A website says they have "collaborated with artists to produce our first NFT collectables work of art, Floral Matrix and Womb of Life". The 'Floral Matrix' has a floor price of 0.002 ETH, Womb of Life is selling at 0.075 ETH base price.
The idea behind the NFT is to bring greater awareness to the general public about stories of the "womb" and empower women of all ages through this launch. A portion of proceeds from our NFT sales will go towards supporting NGOs to eradicate period poverty.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Floral Matrix NFT
Created in-house with a freelance artist, Floral Matrix is a set of unique NFTs which depicts the womb in its life-nurturing role with flourishing flowers around it. The word Matrix has its roots in Latin, originally meant breeding female and subsequently meant “womb".
Womb of Life NFT
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Womb of Life is a collection of 11 uniquely crafted NFT art pieces by ARAS x Artist MOKO. The collection represents the womb as the gateway to the universe which enables creation. "In the expression, the Flower represents life and labour of love. The art explores the idea of the womb being the most fertile ground where life blooms," a statement said.
The backgrounds are inspired by the universe, which represents endless possibilities. "We intend the work inspires woman to recognise the sacred power in them that," it added.
What is NFT?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
NFTs are non-fungible tokens that are unique and can't be replaced. These digital assets represent both digitals as well as real-world objects, including music, drawings, art and videos. NFTs are bought and sold online, often using cryptocurrencies.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
