Sex Ratio at Birth improved by 16 points during the last six years: Govt

Showcasing the improvement on status, skilling and involvement of women in various sectors, the Ministry of Women and Child Development on Sunday said that out of 33 National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) under the Ministry of Skill Development, 19 NSTIs are providing skill training exclusively for women. In NSTIs 3,400seats have been sanctioned under Craftsman Training Scheme and 2,225 seats have been sanctioned under Crafts Instructor Training Scheme (CITS). 421 women have been trained in Advanced Diploma in IT Networking and Cloud Computing, the ministry said.