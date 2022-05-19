While passing the order, the bench observed that "every person has the right to be treated with dignity irrespective of activity. This should be kept in mind." UIDAI had earlier suggested to the top court that Aadhaar Card could be issued to sex workers without insisting on proof of identity, subject to their producing a certificate issued by a Gazetted Officer of NACO or a Gazetted Officer of Health Department of the respective State Governments/ Union Territory.