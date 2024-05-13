Janata Dal(S) leader and Karnataka MLA HD Revanna was on Monday, May 13, granted a conditional bail by Bengaluru court in connection with a kidnapping case linked to sexual abuse allegation against him and his son Prajwal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HD Revanna was arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) on May 4 after a kidnapping case was registered against him at KR Nagar police station in Bengaluru.

Revanna, the JD(S) MLA from Holenarsipura, has termed this case a "political conspiracy" against him.

A Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government, is probing the alleged sexual abuse against against HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna.

Prajwal Revanna, the incumbent MP, is seeking another term from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. The voting for the seat took place on April 26.

Earlier, JD (S) chief HD Kumaraswamy alleged that Karnataka government does not want a fair inquiry.

"They are misusing the office. Nothing is going to happen ultimately. They wanted character assassination of HD Revanna and for that reason, they are using their office," Kumaraswamy told ANI.

Meeting Karnataka Governor Tawara Chanda Gehlot on May 9, a delegation of the Janata Dal (Secular) submitted a memorandum and urged Gehlot to recommend a CBI probe.

