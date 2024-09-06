Sexual assault case: Kerala court grants bail to CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh, actor Edavela Babu

CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh and actor Edavela Babu were granted bail by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court amid sexual assault allegations.

Published6 Sep 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Actor Mukesh. )Photo: Facebook/mukeshcineactor)
Actor Mukesh. )Photo: Facebook/mukeshcineactor)

Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to rape-accused actor and CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh and small-time actor Edavela Babu, who has been booked for sexual assault.

“Petition is allowed,” Ernakulam District and Sessions Judge, Honey M Varghese said in the order allowing the respective anticipatory bail pleas of Mukesh and Babu, PTI reported.

Also Read: ‘Abuse became unbearable’: Malayalam actor Rajnith, Baburaj, others face fresh charges of sexually assaulting artists

The rape allegation against CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh was made by a female actor who also accused actors Edavela Babu, Jayasurya, and others of sexual assault. An FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC was registered against Mukesh, who has claimed that the accusation is a result of his refusal to give in to blackmail attempts by the complainant.

This case is part of a broader investigation following revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report, which has led to multiple FIRs against various high-profile Malayalam film personalities for sexual harassment. The committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealing instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Also Read: Hema Committee Report: Malayali superstar Prithviraj opens up, says, ’Those in power should step aside..’

Last month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public, revealing disturbing accounts of exploitation and mistreatment of women professionals.

The 235-page report, which omits names of witnesses and accused individuals, highlights that the industry is predominantly controlled by 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who exert significant influence.

Also Read: ’I don’t know anything’: Rajinikanth on Hema Committee report amid #MeToo wave in Malayalam film industry

The report, produced by a three-member panel led by a former Kerala High Court judge and submitted to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government in December 2019, was only released this month. In response, the government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to further investigate the issues faced by women in the industry.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 10:31 AM IST
