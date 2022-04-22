Sexual crimes against women up 70% in 2 decades

Goa documented the highest increase of 559·4% in the last two decades , or 5.6 times the national average. The authors said reporting of such crimes is key to establish a trend and varies from state to state, with some states showing stagnant rates over the years. “We noted a significant increase of 70.7% in rape-related crime between 2001 and 2018. We know after Nirbhaya case, the reporting of sexual crime cases went up. It is important to note that NCRB data are based on police data, or FIRs registered for crimes. It is very difficult to say how much of this increase in rate is due to an increase in reporting and how much is the actual increase. Reporting of such cases depend on both the victim and the police who register the FIRs. Therefore, we need more data at the population level to better understand the burden of sexual crimes against women and what proportion of them are actually reported," Prof (Dr) Rakhi Dandona, chief author of the study, said in an interview.

