SEZ units, bankers, insurers can now claim e-invoicing exemption easily

SEZ units, bankers, insurers can now claim e-invoicing exemption easily1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 05:55 PM IST
- A functionality to report e-invoice exemption has now been added to the designated e-invoice portal
New Delhi: Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units, banks and insurers can easily avail of the exemption from having to generate e-invoice at the time of sale to large customers with the authorities now offering an IT facility for it.
New Delhi: Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units, banks and insurers can easily avail of the exemption from having to generate e-invoice at the time of sale to large customers with the authorities now offering an IT facility for it.
GSTN, the IT backbone of the indirect tax system, said in a communication to businesses that a functionality to report ‘e-invoice exemption’ has now been added to the designated e-invoice portal. This is for the benefit of businesses that are exempted from e-invoicing under CGST rules. It is for the business to make use of this option by referring to government notifications dealing with the exemption given to certain entities.
GSTN, the IT backbone of the indirect tax system, said in a communication to businesses that a functionality to report ‘e-invoice exemption’ has now been added to the designated e-invoice portal. This is for the benefit of businesses that are exempted from e-invoicing under CGST rules. It is for the business to make use of this option by referring to government notifications dealing with the exemption given to certain entities.
E-invoicing is compulsory for businesses with sales of ₹5 crore and above with effect from 1 August. This requirement was first introduced in October 2020 for businesses with sales of more than ₹500 crores. In phases, the threshold has been lowered.
E-invoicing is compulsory for businesses with sales of ₹5 crore and above with effect from 1 August. This requirement was first introduced in October 2020 for businesses with sales of more than ₹500 crores. In phases, the threshold has been lowered.
Companies have to generate these e-invoices from the portals of either the government-owned National Informatics Centre or from the portals run by private agencies. The transaction data will then feed automatically into other tax documents like e-way bills needed for goods shipment and the GST returns. This helps in automating the GST return filing process too, leaving little scope for businesses to under-report their sales.
Companies have to generate these e-invoices from the portals of either the government-owned National Informatics Centre or from the portals run by private agencies. The transaction data will then feed automatically into other tax documents like e-way bills needed for goods shipment and the GST returns. This helps in automating the GST return filing process too, leaving little scope for businesses to under-report their sales.
Experts said that irrespective of the turnover, e-invoicing does not apply to certain agencies.
Experts said that irrespective of the turnover, e-invoicing does not apply to certain agencies.
“This is a welcome tool which enables SEZ units, insurers, banks, financial institutions, goods transport agencies, passenger transportation service agencies, and multiplex cinemas to inform GSTN about the exemption from e-invoicing," said Rajat Mohan, senior partner at accounting firm AMRG & Associates.
“This is a welcome tool which enables SEZ units, insurers, banks, financial institutions, goods transport agencies, passenger transportation service agencies, and multiplex cinemas to inform GSTN about the exemption from e-invoicing," said Rajat Mohan, senior partner at accounting firm AMRG & Associates.
“This is a non-mandatory self-declaration, which businesses may opt for based on specific tax exemption notifications," said Mohan.
“This is a non-mandatory self-declaration, which businesses may opt for based on specific tax exemption notifications," said Mohan.